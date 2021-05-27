WATCH: The science behind snacking and delicious marketing tactics for 2021
27 May 2021 - 12:00
Amidst the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic, people stay home to stay safe, representing a significant shift in consumer behaviour. But, what has the impact of this changing behaviour been in the category of “snacks”? And how have some of SA’s largest snacking companies adapted in real-time to satisfy their consumers’ new needs?
Arye Kellman and the panel discussed “The science behind snacking and delicious marketing tactics for 2021”.
The science behind snacking and delicious marketing tactics for 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.