Predicting the unpredictable

At a time of volatility, it is harder than ever for brands to pre-empt what time holds in store. Surefooted planning is not an option, so making change must become a habit. The only campaigns that fail are the ones that are not open to pivots and adaptation.

How might the industry create a balance between rapid campaign adjustments and longer-term brand equity? Have 2020’s lessons really made us more agile? What tools and tactics have been proven to make change faster, simpler and more positive? How do we cultivate workplace culture dynamism and agility, both in the way they are led and the way they operate?Join us as we gain insight into practical ideas that agencies, brands and media owners are using to secure their place in the future.