Is realising corporate citizenship the key to success for the future of media?

Now, more than ever, the world demands that brands use their power to affect a relevant narrative meaningfully instead of just punting their products.

Predicting the human response to advertising is a super-power for which many marketers would sell their limbs. The ability to tap into the consumer psyche – to shape preferences and to influence decision-making – is both an art and a science. When we intentionally focus on societal and cultural cues that shape behaviour, deploying campaigns that resonate becomes significantly more achievable.

It’s time for a different way of thinking about how people engage with media, each other and the world around them. As an industry, we need to listen first to understand better what to do next.

Take on the challenge of realising corporate citizenship, and engage with experts who have assumed an active role in ensuring that the consumer is heard loud and clear in their businesses.