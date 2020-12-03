Redzone Channel

Moving into 2021 and how marketers can navigate the year ahead

03 December 2020 - 11:00

On the brink of a new year, the challenges of 2020 will not merely fade away, and SA’s marketing community is required now more than ever to pivot in real-time within a brand communications landscape that's moving faster than the speed of light.

Marketers will unpack their perspectives and plan of action and how marketers can navigate the year ahead.

FM Redzone digital discussion: Navigating 2021

An obsession with the consumer and data will allow marketers to navigate an uncertain year ahead
2 days ago

