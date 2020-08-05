FREE WEBINAR | The role of information in creating a future-fit marketing industry
Join the FM AdFocus LIVE discussion on August 12 2020 at 10am
05 August 2020 - 08:07
With marketing departments facing growing pressure to consistently deliver value, the agency model is at risk of becoming inefficient and ineffective.
Tumi Rabanye, FM AdFocus Awards 2020/21 chair and Alistair Mokoena, Google country director and 2020/21 jury member, will discuss how the industry model is in flux and what solutions are.
Examining how data and metrics can enable more effective decision-making, accountability and adaptability for the industry to deepen its understanding of the information before them to become more future fit will form a key part of this discussion.
Event details:
Date: Wednesday, Aug 12 2020
Time: 10am
Cost: free
To register, click here >>
