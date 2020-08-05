FREE WEBINAR | The role of information in creating a future-fit marketing industry

Redzone Channel

Join the FM AdFocus LIVE discussion on August 12 2020 at 10am

05 August 2020
With marketing departments facing growing pressure to consistently deliver value, the agency model is at risk of becoming inefficient and ineffective. 

Tumi Rabanye, FM AdFocus Awards 2020/21 chair and Alistair Mokoena, Google country director and 2020/21 jury member, will discuss how the industry model is in flux and what solutions are.

Examining how data and metrics can enable more effective decision-making, accountability and adaptability for the industry to deepen its understanding of the information before them to become more future fit will form a key part of this discussion. 

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, Aug 12 2020
Time: 10am
Cost: free

To register, click here >> 

 

