This Valentine’s Day, Everlytic is…

In preparation for the day of love, Everlytic asked a few of their clients and team members to take a photo of themselves with one word to describe their digital-communications platform

14 February 2019 - 14:03

This Valentine’s Day, we can’t help but get a bit mushy about love. Like they do in those classic ‘Love is…’ comics. And this year, Everlytic put their own spin on it.

In preparation for the day of love, Everlytic asked a few of their clients and team members to take a photo of themselves with one word to describe their digital-communications platform. This was the outcome.

Want in on some of this love? Contact Everlytic and they’ll show you how.

* A version of this article was originally published on the Everlytic blog on 13 February 2019.

