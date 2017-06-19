Redzone Channel

Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi on importance of SA youth

19 June 2017 - 08:08

The Redzone chats to Proudly SA chief officer of marketing and communications Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi about the importance of SA youth

Adriana de Roock on why communication is important for companies

The Redzone chats to Adriana de Roock, Greymatter & Finch MD, on why communication is important for companies
Redzone Channel
24 days ago

Kelvin Storie on the three key media trends

The Redzone chats to Vizeum SA MD Kelvin Storie about the three key trends in media at the moment
Redzone Channel
24 days ago

Andrew Human on what to expect out of this year's Loerie Awards

Andrew Human, CEO of The Loeries, chats to us about this year’s awards and what we can expect
Redzone Channel
2 months ago

Raffaele Mc Creadie on great clients & great relationships

The Redzone chats to Raffaele Mc Creadie, Managing Director at Decimal, about great clients & great relationships distanced by paperwork.
Redzone Channel
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi on importance of SA youth
Redzone Channel
2.
Adriana de Roock on why communication is ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Kelvin Storie on the three key media trends
Redzone Channel
4.
Andrew Human on what to expect out of this year's ...
Redzone Channel

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.