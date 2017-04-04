Redzone Channel

Andrew Mackenzie on how to launch an international brand in Africa

04 April 2017 - 07:16 AM

The Redzone chats to Boomtown MD Andrew Mackenzie on how you launch an international brand in Africa.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Andrew Human on what to expect out of this year's ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Raffaele Mc Creadie on great clients & great ...
Redzone Channel
3.
Tsepo Matsepe on outdoor advertising restrictions ...
Redzone Channel
4.
Andrew Mackenzie on how to launch an ...
Redzone Channel

Related Articles

Prism judges looking for ‘wow factor’
News & Insights

Agencies need to take final responsibility for ads on YouTube
News & Insights

Winning with cautious consumers
News & Insights

JEREMY MAGGS: What will replace iconic Amps?
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.