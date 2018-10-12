GREG MILLS: Lucky Goldstar and the Rockets. How to grow an economy against the odds

The start was modest in developing textile, footwear, toy and wig, and light electronics industries. But the result was the development of large-scale conglomerates, the chaebols, modelled on the Japanese zaibatsu, of the likes of Samsung and Hyundai. Seoul’s outstanding National Museum of Korean Contemporary History details the transformation from an agrarian to high-tech society, displaying the first attempts at a Korean radio in Lucky Goldstar’s white plastic A501 of 1959, the agricultural Kia three-wheeler truck and Hyundai’s early, clunky 1982 Pony sedan through to the Baekgom missile produced under the Yulogok military modernisation programme.

Lucky Goldstar became LG, and Kia and Hyundai are global brands. Hyundai’s factory in Ulsan is the largest car-production facility in the world, where 34,000 workers can produce 5,600 vehicles daily, this from assembling Ford Cortinas under licence in 1968. Such chaebols, family-managed conglomerates, started small but were responsible for two-thirds of the growth in the South Korean economy during the 1960s.

Park didn’t just strongarm businesses, but provided the conditions they needed, especially tax breaks and export finance. And crucially his administration invested heavily in infrastructure, including the nationwide expressway system and the Seoul subway. One of Park’s early accomplishments was to ensure the 24-hour provision of electricity by 1964, which previously had been available just a few hours each day.

Innovation and Evolution

He was also willing to innovate and evolve his plan. Once light manufacturing had got up and running, he turned his attention to building heavy industry in the late-1960s, focusing on automotive, chemicals, ship-building, steel and electronics. Aid was used creatively. For example, the steel plant at Pohang was funded by Japanese war reparations.

Today these five sectors total 70% of Korea’s exports, a third of economic output and a quarter of all jobs. Domestic savings grew tenfold to over 35% by 1989.

Having been born into a poor, peasant family, in 1970 Park also turned his attention to modernising rural life through the Saemaul Undong, or ‘New Villages’, focusing on improving basic conditions, then income and infrastructure. His rural upbringing apparently made an indelible impression on Park; as a youth his ambition was reportedly to ‘escape’ the Korean countryside.

All of this happened while under extreme military threat from the North, whose forces were lined up on the border just 40kms from Seoul. This inspired economic performance as a pillar of national strength and security, but also drew off considerable financial resources into a domestic arms industry capable of developing and manufacturing high-tech equipment from aircraft to electronics, naval vessels to rockets. ‘This drive to increasing self-sufficiency was sparked by [US President Richard] Nixon’s 1972 visit to China, and the fear that US troops would be pulled out from the Korean peninsula,’ says Park Jin, the head of Parliament’s National Future’s Institute. But the strong anti-communist motive also excused excesses, including the absence of a free press, imposition of a nationwide curfew, forced movement of homeless people, and the detention of activists.

And while Park’s authoritarianism may have got the economy moving quickly, it also nearly undid the whole thing.

‘Essentially there were two phases to Park’s rule,’ says Park Jin. ‘Between 1961 and 1972 he was a remarkable president, pressurising the country for development. After 1971, when he nearly lost his re-election to Kim Dae Jung, he changed the constitution to allow himself a third-term and to be elected indirectly via an electoral college system, rather than directly so. He remained economically sound but became politically terrible.’ Park introduced, amidst growing public opposition and student-led protests, the Yushin (renovation) constitution in November 1972.

After that time, his rule hardened as he was less willing to take external advice, ‘He changed, especially after his wife was killed [in a failed assassination attempt on Park’s life in August 1974], and he turned to his brothers and nephews in the military for input’ says Chung Hee Lee, of Hankuk University for Foreign Studies. The Hanahoe, comprising mostly of graduates from the 11th class of the Korean Military Academy, and formed by future president Chun Doo-hwan, especially grew in influence.

Despite the political ructions, by 1979 South Korea's per capita GDP had grown to US$1,800, or $6,600 in today’s money.

Park was killed by his former classmate at the military academy Kim Jae-gyu, the director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA). What became known as the ‘10.26 incident’ inside the Blue House presidential compound in October 1979, set in train events resulting in the country’s democratisation in 1987. Park had apparently rebuked Kim for not being tough enough on protestors in Busan, so he shot him and his head of security among others.

A coup two months later brought General Chun Doo-hwan to power until 1987. Willing to take advice from the experts in the Korean Development Institute, Chun cooled what had become an overheated economy, including freezing the national budget for two years in 1983-4, setting the stage for a subsequent export boom as Korea’s competitiveness increased. Chun's party, the Democratic Justice Party, and its leader, another general and Hanahoe member Roh Tae-woo, won the first election in 1987 against veteran activists Kim Dae-Jung and Kim Young-Sam who effectively split the opposition vote. Kim Young-Sam thereafter served a term in alliance with Roh from 1993-98. The transition from autocracy to democracy was marked by key events, including the hosting of the Olympics in 1988, signalling Seoul’s emergence into the global community of nations, and the election of liberal political icon Kim Dae-jung ten years later.

By this time, however, bubbles had formed in the economy, which partly had their origins in the politically connected practices and loans. A combination of overborrowing with government backing, investment in unproductive assets including real estate, and the opening of the capital markets led to the 1997 crash. ‘In a way this was a real blessing,’ reflects Park Jin, who was called to serve in Kim Dae-Jung’s reform office for three years. ‘We needed to restructure a lot of sectors: private, labour, public and finance. Kim Dae Jung did this, acting like a president from the outset.’ Korea also accepted a $58 billion international bailout, which it paid off by 2001.

Kim Dae Jung reduced the nepotistic connection between the government and the private sector, so much so that subsequent heads of government have been indicted for corruption. Most infamously, Park’s eldest daughter, Park Geun-hye, who had become the first female president of South Korea in 2013 in an election that was seen by some as reinforcing her father’s legacy, was impeached four years later in an influence-peddling scandal and sentenced in April 2018 to 24 years imprisonment. Her predecessor Lee Myung-bak, president from 2008-13, and a former CEO of Hyundai, was arrested in 2018 on bribery and tax evasion charges, and in October was sentenced to 15 years. In 2016 former Prime Minister Lee Wan-Koo was convicted of taking illegal funds, and this year, his successor Choi Kyoung-hwan was jailed for five years for bribery. The message: business as usual was unhealthy.