Nike has just done it - climbed into the political ring with the gloves off

This is one of the most finely tuned marketing machines in the business — executives wouldn’t have done this if they thought the repercussions would be insurmountable. And given that Nike has recently had several senior executives departover issues related to improper workplace behaviortoward women, it’s a good time for the company to show it remains committed to inclusivity of all kinds.

For those who say Nike should stay out of the political arena, here’s the thing: The world as it is today makes that exceedingly hard to do. Politics has invaded many corners of our discourse and our lives that once seemed to be on a different plane. In that context, companies almost can’tnotwade into politics. And if they’re going to do so, they might as well do it in a way that feels true to their brand and their corporate values.

We've seen major companies moving in this direction for several years now. Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillonin 2015encouraged the governor of the retailer’s home state, Arkansas, to reject a “religious freedom” bill. In 2016,Target Corp. published a statementsaying it welcomed transgender employees and customers to use store bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. Back in 2014, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.asked customers not to bring guns into its restaurants.

More recently, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.stopped selling assault-style riflesin the wake of a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Just Tuesday, the CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., Chip Bergh, published an op-ed for Fortune saying the denim company istaking fresh steps to support preventing gun violence.1

For Levi’s and Dick’s, it is too early to know the long-term impact of those moves. But with the others, I think it’s clear that taking a stand didn’t dent their sales momentum in a meaningful way. We’re seeing that brands can engage in this kind of expression without being completely defined by it.

And so when it comes to teaming up with Kaepernick, I say to Nike: Just do it.

- Bloomberg