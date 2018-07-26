RAY NDLOVU: Countdown to Zimbabwe's do-or-die election

'Although the run-up to the elections has not been characterised by violence and intimidation - a strong feature of previous polls - there are indications of rising tension'

Robert Besseling, director of Exx-Africa, a business intelligence firm, identifies the elections and the clearance of $10-billion (R130-billion) in debt as the twin challenges to be met before Zimbabwe can attract any meaningful investment.

"Many investors and international partners are maintaining a wait-and-see approach until after the elections ... Once the elections have passed, assuming these are broadly recognised as free and fair, foreign investment will be quick to flow into Zimbabwe," he says.

The cautious approach is understandable. Zimbabwe has a history of disputed polls. A particular blight on the country's recent history is the 2008 presidential poll, when the release of results was delayed by a month and the military led a violent campaign tagged "Operation Mavotera Papi" (Where did you vote?) in the rural areas.