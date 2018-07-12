ELIZABETH PIPER: Theresa May, the sphinx without a riddle

Britain has less than nine months to organise its place in the world outside the EU. On March 29 next year, Britain is due to leave the bloc it joined more than 40 years ago and the task is huge: Most of Britain’s economy and laws governing trade and workers’ rights are interlocked with those of its EU partners. The person at the centre of the maelstrom is May, and her calm reserve is playing a key role in shaping Brexit.

“She has taken over more problems than any other prime minister in my lifetime and none of them are her fault, she didn’t create any of them,” said Ken Clarke, elder statesman of the Conservative Party. Clarke served at the helm of several departments, including as interior minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer in a career spanning five decades.

May, who declined to be interviewed for this article, stood firm in the wake of the ministerial resignations. She said in parliament she would continue with her plans, describing them as the “right Brexit.”

THE “STEADY” CHOICE

When Britons narrowly voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June 2016, the result split the country and the Conservative Party. May emerged from the chaos as the “steady” choice to succeed David Cameron as party leader and prime minister.

Like Cameron, she had campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU. But after her appointment as prime minister in July 2016 she promised to respect the will of the people and navigate a route out of the bloc. She made an asset of a low-key, solitary style that contrasted with her media-savvy predecessor.

“I don't tour the television studios. I don't gossip about people over lunch. I don't go drinking in parliament's bars. I don't often wear my heart on my sleeve. I just get on with the job in front of me,” she said at the time.

May, 61, doesn’t belong to a party faction, and although she served as interior minister for six years under Cameron, she wasn’t part of his clique. She dislikes media interviews, current and former aides say, and is ill at ease at the social gatherings that are part and parcel of being party leader.

“If you've got a choice between sitting in a meeting that is talking about a policy area that really matters, and spending half an hour on that, or half an hour prepping for a media interview, she is going to choose the first of those because that is the job to her,” former speech writer Wilkins said.

A comparison of May’s and Cameron’s prime ministerial diaries illustrates their difference in style. Over a three-month sample period, from April to June 2016, Cameron had more than 10 meetings with national broadcast and print media and hosted two social events at his Downing Street residence. In the same three months of 2017, May had one meeting with regional media. There was no Downing Street party. A senior 10 Downing Street official said the prime minister was “always busy, always at receptions, mostly charity ones. Perhaps she doesn’t have three dinners a week with media owners, but everyone’s style is different.”

A leading Conservative party donor, Alexander Temerko, a British citizen originally from Ukraine, contrasted the two leaders’ behaviour at donor gatherings. Where May was reserved, he told Reuters, Cameron was accessible. May would deliver “a nice speech, shake hands, stroll around. Couple of words and then she goes.”

“There were a lot of photo opportunities with David. He's much warmer.”

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of Britain’s main labour organisation, the Trades Union Congress, lamented she had met May only once, “and I have in the past reflected on the fact that I've met (Germany’s) Angela Merkel, the president of Ireland and various others many more times than our own prime minister.”