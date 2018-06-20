PATRICK BULGER: A tale of two scary clowns
'Does this living monument to abusing humans that is NoKo bother Trump?'
EXTRACT
Is it possible that in the magnitude and depth of Trump's ignorance lies the secret that could unlock the path to a united and prosperous Korea, defusing a potential global flashpoint and unleashing a slew of new, unpronounceable brand names? What really worries the professional diplomats who've made careers of not talking to North Korea is that Trump's reality-TV/real-estate-agent approach to world problems might actually work. They needn't fret.
The Nobel peace prize for Trump - race-baiter, other-hater and another good reason to never trust a redhead? Kim would have to share it, if fair's fair, and his record doesn't exactly invite comparison with the Dalai Lama's and scream "peace prize".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.