Washington D.C, Chicago and San Francisco now in range of North Korea nukes

The window to stop North Korea from being able to attack the U.S. with a nuclear bomb is closing fast.

U.S. defense analysts now believe North Korea has as many as 60 nuclear bombs, and the ability to put them on missiles. Kim Jong Un declared that the entire U.S. territory was within striking distance after his regime twice tested an intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-14 in July. On September 3, Pyongyang conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test yet.