Zambian president declares state of emergency 'to safeguard investments'

Lungu said the measure would safeguard investments in the country, which is Africa's second-biggest copper producer and is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a financial aid package. He said the IMF was free to terminate the negotiations if it considered his actions wrong.

Political tensions in Zambia, seen as one of Africa's more stable and functional democracies, have been rising since the arrest on treason charges of main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in April. He narrowly lost to Lungu in a bruising election last year.

"This power (state of emergency) I have invoked is only for seven days," Lungu said, a day after saying that the fire in the capital was politically motivated arson.

"Parliament will within the next seven days determine whether it will be there for one week, one month, three months or six months."

Lungu said the powers would not disrupt normal life, but were aimed at those who posed a danger to public security.

Under state of emergency laws, police can prohibit public meetings, detain suspects longer than usual, search without a warrant, close roads, impose curfews and restrict movements.

The IMF has been in talks with Zambia over plans for up to $1.3 billion in a three-year credit facility to help plug a budget deficit of around 7 percent.

"I don't think the IMF would like to see this country go up into flames. The measures we are taking are intended to safeguard the IMF programme, if it comes to be," he said.

"If the IMF feels we have gone beyond the norms of good governance, they are free to go. I am sure the IMF would like to come to a country which is stable. If they think I have gone astray, let them go," Lungu said in response to a question.

Lungu said the fire, which destroyed the southern part of City Market in the capital Lusaka on Tuesday, "bordered on economic sabotage" and was aimed at making the country ungovernable.