TV debate turns into showdown over future of France and Europe

Macron attacked Le Pen's flagship policy of scrapping the euro to return to the franc, pressing Le Pen on how this would work in practice and accusing her of "fiddling" and "a crass lack of preparation" on the issue.

Leaving the euro would be a "a fatal plan and a dangerous plan", Macron said. "What you propose is currency war."

Le Pen accused Macron of launching "project fear" over her plans. "The euro is the currency of bankers, not that of the people," she said.

Le Pen has appeared to flip-flop on her euro policy in recent days. Around three-quarters of French people oppose abandoning the euro and analysts say the policy could cost her support among people fearful that their savings could lose value.

Wednesday night's event marked the first time a National Front candidate has appeared in a run-off debate - an indication of the degree of acceptance Le Pen has secured for the once-pariah party by softening its image in an attempt to dissociate it from past xenophobic associations.

OPPOSING VISIONS

The two candidates, seated opposite one another at a table in the television studios, offered diametrically opposed visions for France. Macron calls for liberal reforms to kickstart the French economy, while Le Pen would adopt protectionist trade measures to defend French jobs.

Frederic Dabi, an analyst with pollsters Ifop, said the debate was "extraordinarily violent, bitter (and) harsh".

"Le Pen's strategy was to push Macron into making a mistake, but she didn't really succeed," he told Reuters.

Macron and Le Pen finished top of the 11 candidates who contested the first round of the election on April 23.

Macron finished only three points ahead of Le Pen in that first round, but he is widely expected now to pick up the bulk of votes from the Socialists and the center-right whose candidates were eliminated.

Though Le Pen has a mountain to climb, the campaign has been packed with surprises.

Upwards of 20 million viewers out of an electorate of close to 47 million were expected to tune in to the two-and-a-half hour debate.

A Cevipof poll published on the website of Le Monde on Wednesday - one of the last big surveys before Sunday's vote - saw Macron getting 59 percent of votes versus 41 percent for Le Pen. An Ifop-Fiducial poll for Paris Match, CNews and Sud Radio gave Macron a 60-40 lead.

Assuming he wins, one of Macron's immediate tasks will be to build a parliamentary majority in follow-up elections in June to push through his program.

He heads only a fledgling movement called En Marche! (Onwards!) which has no representation in parliament.

A poll for Les Echos newspaper by OpinionWay-SLPV Analytics suggested Macron was rising to that challenge, showing his party set to emerge as the largest single party in the lower house.

