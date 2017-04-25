Has 'child king' Macron turned off French voters?

Emmanuel Macron stumbled out of the gate in his quest to unify France behind his bid for the French presidency, with some critics accusing him of complacency and a lack of guile in the aftermath of his first-round success.

After qualifying for the May 7 runoff alongside nationalist Marine Le Pen, the political rookie gave a 15-minute speech that some observers said would have been more suited to a full election win. The 39-year-old then took his staff to dinner at a left-bank brasserie.

“Macron has already made two serious errors,” said Thomas Guenole, a professor of politics at the Sciences Po institute in Paris. “His speech was celebrating victory and then he could find nothing better to do than to celebrate with his troops. He needed to show himself as a statesman and instead he comes across as a child king.”

In France, a president can set the tone for his term in office before it’s even started. Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 victory celebration at an upscale restaurant cemented his flashy reputation and Francois Hollande’s efforts to lead a national revival never really recovered from his drenching in an inauguration-day downpour in 2012.

‘Such Rejection’

While polls suggest Macron should win the contest by about 20 percentage points, the risk is that voters will be turned off by any sense of complacency. That will make it harder for him to rally an electorate traumatised by a sense that they have been forgotten by the political elite and, ultimately, push his agenda through parliament.