Zuma and South Africa's coming Trump moment

And I always believed it with the certainty of the zealot. I believed that voters who had twice marked an x for Obama would not do so for an obvious fraud like Trump. That a country whose great heart and great promise would protect itself from where it finds itself now. I was fooled once - I thought that a man like this could never be president right up until the vote was counted. I was fooled twice in that I believed he would soften his ugly rhetoric as the gravitas of the office became clear. There is no chance at fooling me a third time, for I am now simply a fool.

So democracy brought us Trump (at least the electoral college version of democracy). It brought us Zuma. Erdogan in Turkey. Duterte in the Philippines. Putin in Russia. Brexit. There was a time when one could argue convincingly that democracy was a self-cleaning system, that the next round of the elections could always throw the bastards out. I am not sure I believe that anymore. The noise of digital truth-warping all but guarantees that the facts are drowned out even in relatively literate and educated societies like the US. When the president derides the New York Times (with its long and proud history) as ‘dishonest’, there will be many who will believe him, because it is always less work to believe a loud and brash voice than a soft and rational one.

Perhaps my American mother and jazz and Hollywood and Silicon Valley was the start of my foolishness, a rose-tinted nonsense. In any event, here we are - a manipulative and narcissistic populist was able to sway tens of millions of people into believing bloated promises and demonstrable and immoral nonsense. (Just to repeat the most obvious example, how is the country a safer place as a result this immigration policy, which excludes Saudi Arabia, whose citizens have killed more Americans than any other? How does insulting a billion people help? How does sending thousands back to diminished lives or broken dreams or jail or worse bolster the US’s sense of security?)