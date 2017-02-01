DANIEL SILKE: How Trump changes global politics

As ‘leader of the free world’, the US President often has a ‘love-hate’ relationship with the rest of the world. At best, he is regarded as a yardstick, a leading example, a credible benchmark to either aspire to or to emulate. At worst, he is seen as someone who intervenes in the affairs of others, beholden unto a narrow elite hell-bent on extending dubious economic and political values in order to extract profit or supplication.

Whichever way you see the role of the US President in the world, initial effects of the Trump Presidency are causing global ructions. In every deed since assuming office, Trump presents the global political establishment with their own set of challenges.

Across the pond in the UK and Europe where populism is on the ride, the position on Trump can either hinder or help continental politicians. Trump’s support for Brexit certainly helps and emboldens Brexiteers. His hard-line attitude to immigration can elevate an already emotive issue to new heights on the domestic political agenda.

Trumps view is so powerfully articulated and dominant within the media, it lends credibility to the ‘fortress’ mentality espoused by many on the right. After all, if Trump in America can place bans on Muslims entering the US, we can too. And, if Trump can rule by executive order, why can’t we as well? And, if Trump can be a proud Nationalist who ‘puts America first” why can’t we put France or Holland or Italy first too?

But there is a distinct danger for populists in Europe too. Should Trump be perceived by the electorate as too unpalatable, sentiment could shift. And, if Trump’s policies backfire either economically or socially within the US, this can negatively hamper the right-wing cause.

Ultimately, Europe’s right now has a living and practicing disciple operating in uncharted waters in Washington. If that example is a disaster, Europe’s right will be the losers. A Trump disaster can galvanise the somewhat lazy electorates of the continent to turn out on voting day against populism.

Where issues of immigration, terrorism or border integrity are not paramount, other aspects of the “Trump Position” will be felt.