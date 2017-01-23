How Donald Trump legitimises China's critique of 'western democracy'

Still, the People’s Daily also used Trump’s inauguration weekend to tout the benefits of China’s political system. "The emergence of capitalism’s social crisis is the most updated evidence to show the superiority of socialism and Marxism," it said.

"Western style democracy used to be a recognized power in history to drive social development. But now it has reached its limits," said another article on the same page. "Democracy is already kidnapped by the capitals and has become the weapon for capitalists to chase profits."

Xi during his term has called for strengthened confidence in China’s communist system. Most recently, China’s top judge called on his cohorts to “absolutely not fall into the trap of false Western ideas” such as judicial independence, separation of powers and constitutionalism.

Rule of Law

Trump’s policies are giving China a chance to take a bigger global role, said Zhang.

"China doesn’t have a better Communist system than it used to have, but the global economic and political turmoil has undermined public confidence in western democracy," he said.

Still, China faces several difficulties, including questions about its rule of law and own governance among foreign companies operating there. While it has gained greater military and economic clout in Asia, it is also embroiled in territorial disputes in the East China Sea and South China Sea that have undercut its efforts to build its soft power in the region.

For Xi there is also the risk of a trade war with the Trump administration and a dispute over China’s currency, Li Daokui, a former adviser to the People’s Bank of China, said at a forum in Beijing in December at Tsinghua University.

"There will be several rounds of battles and China needs to be ready to think about solutions in areas that he may initiate battles," said Li, now a professor at Tsinghua. "I believe China is ready for the battles. Without going through the wars, it’s impossible for other nations to respect China’s stance, and it’s impossible for China to become a global leader."

- Bloomberg