Why Trump will stagger on, scandal after scandal

Even if the entire dossier were true, that itself would not necessarily mean that Trump was somehow “compromised”. Indeed, one could even argue that the fact that these stories are now out there makes it harder for anyone in Moscow to blackmail the U.S. president. If Trump could win an election despite being recorded saying he could “grab [women] by the pussy”, he is unlikely to be undone by anything he may have been up to in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

What might be just as dangerous, however, is that he may now feel he has no choice but to take a much tougher line with Putin – and possibly other U.S. adversaries – in a way that might prove equally destabilizing, perhaps even catastrophically dangerous.

We may have already seen early signs of this. At his confirmation hearing Wednesday, secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson – who was close to Putin as Exxon Mobil CEO – also signaled a rather tougher than expected line. As well as keeping U.S. sanctions in place, he appeared open to suggestions of increasing military support to Ukraine.

It’s not particularly useful to fixate on blame – the face-off between Moscow and Washington is hardly new, although these are unquestionably new tactics and times. Clearly, Russia has been doing what it can to disrupt and generally cause chaos within the U.S. political system. It has been doing so in part because Putin blames the Obama administration for supporting opposition groups in Russia. Both countries, of course, have been liberally interfering in other states for decades. Doing so with each other, it now seems clear, has not made either more stable or safe.

As Trump himself has complained, the way in which U.S. intelligence agencies and officials have also thrown themselves into the political maelstrom is also distinctly destabilizing. From the FBI reopening investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails mere days before the election to U.S. spies briefing the media on allegations against Trump, it is all deepening distrust in a way that will make running the Trump White House much, much more difficult

The irony, of course, is that Trump's own rise is so impossible to divorce from many of these trends. His chief political selling point, after all, has always been his lack of political correctness and unpredictability. The rise of unsourced and sometimes outright false “fake news” arguably did much to help him and undermine Clinton’s campaign. Now, however, a similar kind of rumor and conjecture could undermine his own presidency in a way that may make him its greatest victim.

The world was already pretty complicated. This will not make handling any of it easier.

- Reuters