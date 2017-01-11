Trump proves once more he is not very presidential

I could go on, but the truth is what we saw during the campaign was what we saw on Wednesday, and what we'll apparently get in the Oval Office in a little more than a week.

That didn't have to be true. Previous presidents worked hard at growing into the job. They cast off their overheated campaign rhetoric. They gave at least lip service to uniting the nation. If they were underinformed -- and many of them have been, although not as much as Trump appeared to be -- they started learning, and it showed.

Trump? He's still (for example) treating Lindsey Graham as a candidate he defeated for the nomination, rather than as an important senator and part of the slim margin Republicans maintain in the Senate. Annoy Graham and you could easily also annoy, at least, Graham's friend John McCain. Lose both of them and any other Republican on any vote where Democrats are united against Trump, and Graham will defeat Trump.

Do things like that even occur to Trump? There's always the chance that a politician's public performance hides strategic maneuvers or is a part of a carefully thought out communications plan. But there is very little evidence that there's more to Trump than meets the eye. The evidence as we know it so far is more consistent with the idea that he is massively unprepared, and temperamentally unsuited, for the office he's about to hold, and that he'll just be very, very bad at presidenting.

And that's very bad news for the nation, whether you like Trump's ideas or not.

- Bloomberg