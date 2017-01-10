World

Kenyatta angers opposition with changes to electoral law

10 January 2017 - 08:28 AM
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta. Picture: REUTERS, BENOIT TESSIER
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta approved changes to the country’s electoral law that the opposition says could help the ruling party rig this year’s presidential vote.
Kenyatta signed the bill in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday, his office said in an e-mailed statement.

The amendments to the legislation provide for a manual mechanism for voter registration and transmission of the results as a back-up should electronic methods fail. The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, Kenya’s main political opposition group, says the changes may open the electoral system to abuse by enabling the registration of dead people or under-aged voters.

The proposed changes were approved by the National Assembly last month. CORD, led by ex-Premier Raila Odinga, threatened nationwide protests if Kenyatta signed the amendments into law.

Kenyatta, 55, is seeking a second term at general polls on Aug. 8. He won the 2013 presidential elections with 50.07 percent, followed by Odinga, who got 43.3 percent.

Other amendments to the election law include a requirement that members of parliament and members of county assemblies have a degree from a recognized university.

- Bloomberg

