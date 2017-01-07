Putin 'personally ordered' hacking to favour Trump campaign

The report was issued shortly after Trump met in New York with top intelligence officials for a briefing on their findings that Russia was responsible for the hacking of Democratic Party computers and the leaking of e-mails damaging to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump has long questioned the conclusion that Russia was behind the breach, a stance that has put him at odds with some top congressional Republicans.

In a statement after the meeting, the president-elect sought to tamp down his differences with the intelligence agencies -- he said he has “tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation” -- although he didn’t explicitly endorse their conclusions that Russia was responsible.

‘No Effect’ on Outcome

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said.

The intelligence agencies agreed there was no evidence of ballots being hacked but said, “We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election.”’

Trump said he will appoint a team that will give him a plan within 90 days of taking office “to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks.”

In a related move Friday, the Department of Homeland Security designated elections systems as “critical infrastructure,” which will allow the federal government to provide cybersecurity resources to state and local jurisdictions. That includes protecting voter registration databases, voting machines and computer systems used to manage elections, the department said in statement, adding that this doesn’t denote a "takeover" of elections.

During and after his successful presidential campaign, Trump has expressed admiration for Putin as a strong leader and predicted they can work together on issues such as fighting Islamic State terrorists. He also has scoffed at indications Russia was behind the election hacking, saying “it also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

Cyberattacks, Trolls

Drawing on multiple intelligence sources, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency said in the report that Russia’s operation blended covert activity, including cyberattacks, with public efforts by Russian government agencies, state-funded media and paid social media users known as "trolls."