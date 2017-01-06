The CIA has identified Russian officials who fed material hacked from the DNC and Democratic Party leaders to WikiLeaks at Putin's direction through third parties, according to a new U.S. intelligence report, senior U.S. officials said.

Documents stolen from the DNC and Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, were posted on the Internet before the election, embarrassing the campaign.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump was skeptical about a Russian role in the affair, writing: "(WikiLeaks founder) Julian Assange said 'a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta' - why was DNC so careless? Also said the Russians did not give him the info!"

But on Thursday, Trump said in another Twitter post that he was not against intelligence agencies or in agreement with Assange. "The media lies to make it look like I am against 'intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!" Trump tweeted.

Clapper said Assange had put American lives in danger and deserved no credibility. McCain and other lawmakers also blasted Assange.

Senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, said there would be "howls" from Republicans if a Democrat described intelligence officials as Trump had.

U.S. intelligence officials have said Russian cyber attacks were specifically aimed at helping Trump beat Clinton. Several Republicans have acknowledged the Russian hacking but have not linked it to an effort to help Trump win.

Trump and top advisers believe Democrats are trying to delegitimize his victory by accusing Russia of helping him.

Senator Tim Kaine, an Armed Services member who was Clinton's vice presidential running mate, said: "It is my hope that this Congress is willing to stand in a bipartisan way for the integrity of the electoral process."

Graham said Obama's actions against Moscow fell short.

"I think what Obama did was throw a pebble. I'm ready to throw a rock," Graham said. "Putin is up to no good and he better be stopped."

- Reuters