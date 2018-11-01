Bitcoin turns 10 — what are the odds of it reaching 20?

For a while, Digicash caught on. Even the likes of Deutsche Bank adopted it, and a growing list of merchants started accepting it. Compared to the credit-based systems of Visa, Mastercard and later Paypal, at least some people could see the benefits of a currency that allowed micropayments with extremely low transactions fees. Anyone with libertarian tendencies loved the idea of using a currency outside the control of any authority.

But Visa and Mastercard upped their game and won the battle for payment dominance. It seemed the struggle was over, but some cypherpunks refused to give up. Adam Back created “Hashcash” in 1997, which together with Wei Dai’s “b-money” (both cited in Nakamoto’s white paper) and Nick Szabo’s “Bitgold” were the last significant efforts to create an online cash system before Bitcoin. The idea fizzled out following the dotcom bust of 2000-02. It was only brought back to life by Nakamoto in 2008.

Nakamoto’s vision

Previous attempts came close to creating secure digital cash, but there was always one major problem they encountered: the need for a trusted third party like a bank to maintain the system in some way. Nakamoto’s white paper solved this problem by distributing the process of maintaining a totally transparent public ledger (known as the blockchain) among a network of competing “miners”. As long as one miner does not control more than half of the whole network of computing power, the system is secure.

Cryptography, computer science, and now crucially an elaborate system of economic incentives all came together into a mind-blowing overall piece of ingenuity. The cypherpunk vision to enhance privacy, limit government power and increase its transparency had finally been realised.

Or had it? If there was any lesson to be learned from the failure of Digicash, it was that you could invent a brilliant system, but you had to convince people to use it, despite them never being able to come close to understanding how it actually works. With Bitcoin, we have seen extraordinary hype, with astronomical price booms and busts, and thousands of spin-off cryptocurrencies and private blockchains that are all just variations of the original.

Ethereum is arguably one of the most significant spin offs. It shows how blockchain technology can be combined with smart contracts, potentially providing a costless, decentralised way of replacing the colossal global army of trust-based service industries that conventional money relies on.

There is, however, only one existing blockchain that is consistent with Nakamoto’s vision: Bitcoin Cash, a so-called “hard-fork” of Bitcoin that generally shares the same history and protocol, except for two crucial details. The blocks on its chain are a massive 32 times larger than the original Bitcoin, and growing. More transactions per block, means lower fees per transaction, paving the way for global adoption. Plus, built-in codes that were switched off in the original Bitcoin, have been reignited, potentially allowing all the smart contract capabilities of Ethereum.