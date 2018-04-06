JOE NOCERA: Why Donald Trump's attack on Amazon is just plain dumb

Many of President Donald Trump's tweets can be classified as foolhardy, but his series of recent rants about Amazon.com Inc. were over the top. I will leave to others the implications for democracy when a U.S. president singles out a company that he wants to punish, but from a business point of view, his crusade is nuts. For all of Trump's huffing and puffing, there is little he can do to inflict pain on Amazon and its chief executive, Jeff Bezos. It's amazing that he can't see it.

The president complains that Amazon doesn't pay taxes. For the most part, that hasn't been true; between 2007 and 2015, it paid a combined tax rate (for federal, state, local and foreign) of 13 percent, on par with many big companies. Last year, however, it did not pay any federal taxes. Why? It appears that Amazon was able to take advantage of some provisions in Trump's pride and joy, the tax cut he signed in December. In addition, while Amazon for years fought efforts to force it to collect state and local sales tax, it has begun doing so, even collecting from its third-party vendors. Besides, there is simply no way Trump can target one company for a different tax treatment than other companies. So much for taxes.

According to the news site Axios, Trump has mused about using antitrust law to whack Amazon. In fact, there are many people who believe that big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google deserve far more antitrust scrutiny than they've gotten, and indeed, that antitrust policy needs to better reflect their enormous power. I'm one of them.

But singling out Amazon is no way to go about it. It causes antitrust experts to shrink from the subject because they don't want to be seen as doing Trump's dirty work. And it puts the Justice Department's antitrust division in a terrible spot. Having already sued to stop AT&T from buying Time Warner after Trump complained about the deal, the division's leaders would look like lackeys if they went after Amazon, too. Indeed, given the current state of antitrust law, which is very forgiving of big companies making big acquisitions, there is nothing for the government to go after Amazon for.

It's possible, I suppose, that Trump could prevent Amazon from getting government contracts. In 2013, the company successfully brought cloud computing to the Central Intelligence Agency, and it is the current front-runner for a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar cloud computing contract with the Pentagon. Other tech companies are lobbying to get a piece of the contract, and perhaps the Defense Department will conclude that it's not worth inviting the president's ire to give it to the company with the most experience and biggest market share. Fear not. Amazon had over $177 billion in revenue last year and is on track to easily top $200 billion in 2018. If it never sees another penny from the government, it will do just fine.

Finally, there is the relationship that Trump has complained about most frequently: Amazon's business with the U.S. Postal Service: