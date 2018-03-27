NIR KAISSAR: Facebook's 2.1 billion users built it. They can destroy it overnight

One obvious takeaway from those numbers is that Facebook’s users’ information is hugely valuable. Less obvious is that the value of Facebook's data trove grows exponentially with additional users. Facebook generated $3.2 billion of ad revenue in 2011 with 845 million monthly active users, or $3.79 for each one. In 2017, Facebook scooped up $40 billion of ad revenue with 2.1 billion users, or $19.05 for each one.

As Facebook grows, in other words, so does the appetite for its data. It was only a matter of time before that data was wielded in ways that Facebook’s users disliked. I suspect that the Cambridge Analytica debacle is just the first of many revelations to come. Regulators and investors are troubled. The Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday that it is investigating Facebook's privacy practices, and the company' shares continued to slump in an otherwise advancing market, down more than 5 percent.

There are also growing concerns that Facebook’s users are giving up more than their privacy. The company has a huge incentive to expand its ranks and to keep them clicking -- at a terrible cost to users, according to some observers. Early Facebook investor turned critic Roger McNamee says that Facebook is designed to appeal to users’ fear and anger because it’s an effective way to keep them hooked. That’s a far cry from Facebook’s missionto “bring the world closer together.”

McNamee rightly points out that Facebook could address those concerns by selling subscriptions rather than ads. I, for one, would be more likely to join if Facebook committed to protecting users' information for a fee. But don’t expect Facebook subscriptions any time soon. For one, it’s not easy to sell subscriptions. Just ask newspapers. Or Amazon and Netflix. Despite their success, the combined number of Amazon Prime and Netflix subscribers is roughly one-tenth the number of Facebook’s users.

More important, selling subscriptions won’t deliver the exponential revenue growth per user that Facebook now enjoys from selling ads. As long as maximizing profits is Facebook’s chief priority, its interests will be difficult to reconcile with those of its users.

The question for Facebook’s investors is how many of the company’s users will decide that their privacy is more important. The longer-term danger is clear: If enough users clamor for a subscription-based alternative, enterprising competitors will eventually give them what they want.