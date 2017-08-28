Science & Technology

New five ton dinosaur found in Southern Africa

The five-ton long-necked herbivore lived in the Cretaceous period when Madagascar and Antarctica split off from southern Africa

28 August 2017 - 08:11 Dave Chambers

