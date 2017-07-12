Science & Technology

One trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica

'The iceberg is one of the largest recorded and its future progress is difficult to predict'

BL PREMIUM
12 July 2017 - 13:49 Nina Chestney

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.