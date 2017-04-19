The tough life of an Apple supplier

Loop Capital Markets LLC analyst Betsy Van Hees, has seen 35 chip companies swallowed since 2014. “You have less competition, less pricing pressure," she said. "Which may be why Apple is going more internally than externally." In the past, it was easier for Apple to squeeze outside suppliers to improve profit margins, she added.

This year is particularly important for Apple because it’s preparing to launch three iPhones, including a flagship device with a major new design.The installation of new manufacturing lines and processes is costly, so Apple needs to find savings elsewhere. “To avoid taking a hit you put some pressure” on the suppliers, BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis said.

Cost isn’t the only incentive for Apple to develop its own components. It also helps the company couple its hardware more seamlessly with its software, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri explained at a February 14 conference in San Francisco. “We have better control over timing, over cost, over quality,” he said.

Expansion into new markets and products may also require hardware unique to Apple’s needs that isn’t immediately available from outside suppliers. The AirPods Bluetooth headphones, released last year, use low-energy communications chips that Apple got through its purchase of Passif Semiconductor Corp. in 2013. In 2012, Apple spent $356-million acquiring AuthenTec Inc., which had fingerprint sensors and related chipsets that helped build the fingerprint scanner on the iPhone.

Apple was in acquisition talks last year with Imagination Technologies. The Kings Langley, England-based company designs a type of chip called a graphics processing unit that’s used in iPhones and iPads, and analysts theorised Apple wanted to take the technology in house and push it forward on its own terms. Apple decided against making an offer. Then, on April 3, Imagination said Apple would stop using its graphics technology after developing its own solutions. Apple also hired several employees from Imagination, including former Chief Operating Officer John Metcalfe. The British company lost about two-thirds of its market value that day.

That prompted analysts and investors to cast a keener eye over what other suppliers may be next. One immediate example was Dialog, which slumped 20% April 11 after Bankhaus Lampe analyst Karsten Iltgen suggested Apple may cease using Dialog’s power-management chips. Apple is setting up power-management design centers in Munich and California, Iltgen noted, and there’s been a steady flow of engineers from Dialog to Apple over the past year.