Rampant Rabada the leading wicket taker in the world this year

At 22‚ he is also the youngest.

Were South Africa that good? Were Bangladesh that poor? Both.

Less equivocal is that Rabada has resolved whatever has bothered him since January 4 — the day he took 6/55 against Sri Lanka at Newlands‚ his previous five-wicket haul in the 14 innings in which he bowled before Bloem.

To see Bangladesh’s tailenders retreat gracelessly towards short leg even as Rabada advanced gracefully towards the bowling crease was to see a predator terrify prey.

But we know this kid can bowl.

What of the rest of a pace attack that had to make do without the injured Dale Steyn‚ Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel?

“It is important to see how we can make those guys get better for the time when they need to step up into the team‚” Faf du Plessis said.

“Hopefully [Steyn‚ Philander‚ Rabada and Morkel] will be fit to play most of the games‚ but these guys … will be looked at for the future so it’s important for them to see that there is some work to do‚ but they have the quality.”

These guys are Duanne Olivier‚ Wayne Parnell and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The best of them was Olivier‚ who after not using his opportunities well enough in most of his other four tests took four wickets in the match and bowled with the kind of aggression that put Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim in hospital.

“That’s what you want to see from young bowlers‚” Du Plessis said.

“You want to see improvement‚ that they can learn quickly at the highest level.

“Because the guys that can learn‚ you can stick with them. The way [Olivier] bowled was a fantastic effort. To bowl 10 overs on the trot of short-ball work takes incredible effort.

“You can’t compare any of our bowlers to ‘KG’ [Rabada]‚ but what we needed from the attack today was to be ruthless and aggressive and try and make it uncomfortable for Bangladesh‚ and he led from that aspect.”

Olivier impressed most not by clanging Mushfiqur on the side of the helmet‚ which halted the game for several minutes while medics — including Mohammed Moosajee‚ South Africa’s team doctor and manager — fussed over the clearly groggy Bangladeshi‚ but by trying to hit him again with his very next delivery.

Mushfiqur ducked safely under that bouncer but Olivier then smacked Mahmudullah on the helmet‚ albeit with fewer consequences.

Having ignored Moosajee’s advice to seek further medical attention‚ Mushfiqur bravely faced another 32 deliveries before he was dismissed and taken to hospital.

He returned in time to take issue with suggestions that he should resign the captaincy.

“Why should I? It’s not only because of me. It’s not an individual game. It’s a team game.”

Never has a man seemed more lonely.

- TMG Digital