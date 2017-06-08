Sport

Coetzee names five uncapped Boks for test against France

No 8 Warren Whiteley will become the 58th Springbok captain when he leads the Boks against the French and Ross Cronje will become South Africa’s 50th Test scrumhalf

08 June 2017 - 14:33 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ross Cronje. Picture: LIONS
Ross Cronje. Picture: LIONS

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee named debutants Andries Coetzee‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Courtnall Skosan and Ross Cronje in the starting line-up made up of local based players to face France at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The fifth uncapped player Dillyn Leyds only made the bench.

The side's spine is made up of players from the Lions‚ who have been the best South African team in Super Rugby.

No 8 Warren Whiteley will become the 58th Springbok captain when he leads the Boks against the French and Ross Cronje will become South Africa’s 50th Test scrumhalf.

Springbok Team: 15. Andries Coetzee‚ 14. Raymond Rhule‚ 13. Jesse Kriel‚ 12. Jan Serfontein‚ 11. Courtnall Skosan‚ 10. Elton Jantjies‚ 9. Ross Cronje‚ 8. Warren Whiteley‚ 7. Oupa Mohoje‚ 6. Siya Kolisi‚ 5. Franco Mostert‚ 4. Eben Etzebeth‚ 3. Frans Malherbe‚ 2. Malcolm Marx‚ 1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17. Steven Kitshoff‚ 18. Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers)‚ 20. Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 21. Francois Hougaard‚ 22. Frans Steyn‚ 23. Dillyn Leyds

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
To stay in running, SA must beat India
Sport / Cricket
2.
Pakistan no problem at Edgbaston, says AB
Sport / Cricket
3.
Nadal? Toughest match to imagine, says Thiem
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Silence is golden for Bafana ahead of Nigeria ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Team New Zealand goes belly up
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.