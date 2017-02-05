Victory in Sydney was the Blitzboks’ first world series win in Australia since Adelaide in 2009 – the same year they won the overall title – and the first time they have won back-to-back titles in Australasia after winning in Wellington last week.

It was SA’s third win out of four tournaments this season and they moved to 85 log points out of a possible 88 in 2016-17 and their fifth consecutive final appearance in the series dating back to last season. Not since New Zealand won the opening five tournaments in 2007-08‚ has a side dominated as much as the Blitzboks have this season.

The Blitzboks are now 17 points clear of second-placed England who have 68 points while reigning series champions Fiji are third on 64 points.

The series takes a short break until Last Vegas in early March‚ which is just as well for SA‚ who suffered another significant injury with Werner Kok sustaining a calf muscle injury on day one.

After beating Japan 32-0 and Kenya 14-7 to secure a quarterfinal berth on day one‚ the Blitzboks were sloppy in their final pool match against England‚ knowing they were into the last eight.

On day two SA saw off a spirited USA 21-5 in the quarterfinals before overcoming hosts Australia 26-12 in the semi-finals.

Wing Seabelo Senatla ended his Blitzbok season with another nine tries on the weekend to take his personal career tally to 189 and 32 for the season. He leaves the series to join the Stormers in Super Rugby.

Another Blitzbok stalwart‚ Kwagga Smith‚ also ended his season on a high note‚ scoring two crucial tries in the semifinal while also being the key operator at the breakdown. He joins the Lions in Super Rugby this week.

In the final SA started quickly. Philip Snyman‚ Senatla and Justin Geduld all scored first half tries‚ with Branco du Preez adding two conversions to give South Africa a commanding 19-0 lead at the break.

A second try by Geduld‚ soon after the restart pushed the South Africans to a 24-0 lead and although Tim Mitchell scored a converted try for England‚ they were playing catch-up rugby.

Stephan Dippenaar‚ who joined the playing squad yesterday in place of injured Kok‚ sealed a memorable couple of days for him with a fine try and at 29-7 the match was out of reach for England.

They did score a last minute try through Dan Norton‚ but time ran out for England‚ who won the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament in December.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport