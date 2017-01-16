"You’re expected‚ in these conditions‚ to be on top of Sri Lanka at times. But for me it was about making sure that 95 or 99% of the time we could string together consistent performances and we’ve done that.”

Du Plessis added that throughout the 13 days of Test cricket against the Sri Lankans‚ they were in control for probably 95% of the time.

“I reckon that out of the 13 days of Test cricket we’ve been on top for 95% of the time.

"I’m extremely pleased with that.

"Bowling and batting right through the series was consistent and also fielding.

"In Test cricket sometimes people don’t see the value of good fielding but even in Australia there were some match-changing moments in the field and once again in this series.

"So all-round it’s been an extremely consistent series.”

Du Plessis also praised the fast bowlers who were relentless against a largely inexperienced Sri Lankan batting line up.

“It’s great that they got wickets. It was important‚ especially in the first innings‚ when we had them six down.

"We know that Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander are world class bowlers‚ they are delivering every game and they’re consistent and relentless.