Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has revealed that SA Football Association (Safa) officials are yet to ask him for permission to speak to in-demand coach Pitso Mosimane.

The irrepressible Mosimane — hailed by the Confederation of African Football as the continent's best coach last week after leading Sundowns to the Champions League — is believed to be at the top of Safa's wish list for the Bafana Bafana coaching job vacated by Ephraim ‘‘Shakes” Mashaba‚ who was sacked last year.

Although Safa has not approached Sundowns or Mosimane‚ Motsepe said he would consider it his “patriotic duty” to allow the in-demand mentor to ascend to national-team level if he wants the job.

‘‘I will say, just like Pitso‚ nobody at Safa has spoken to me‚” Motsepe said on Monday afternoon.

‘‘I can say nobody has approached me about Pitso. But having said that [Safa] do not need to approach.”

Mosimane agreed to a four-year extension to his contract at Sundowns a few days ago.

Safa will begin its search for a coach in the coming weeks and CEO Dennis Mumble told Times Media Digital that it will not rush to make an appointment.

Safa has given itself until March to complete the search.

This should also give it enough time to deal with Mashaba‚ who is challenging his dismissal and has instructed his legal representatives to take his case to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration.

Mashaba — found guilty of several charges‚ including gross misconduct and insubordination — wants to be reinstated because he believes he was dismissed unfairly.

Alternatively, he wants to be paid out for the remainder of a contract that was to run until next year's World Cup, in Russia.

Milutin Sredojevic‚ former Iran coach Carlos Queiroz and former Orlando Pirates coaches Ruud Krol and Roger de Sa have also been linked to the job.

Motsepe said he has made peace with the reality that he will be the last person to know when the wheels are finally in motion

‘‘I have lost people who are exceptional and who have gone to live in London and in America‚ and not because of the money, because we pay them more.

‘‘They have left because they have relatives there or they want to go back home.

‘‘So I am used to losing people that are important to me. and you learn over the years.”

‘‘Talking about Pitso, what do I personally think?

“I don't know.”