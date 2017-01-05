So‚ would Kagiso Rabada be sad if Abbott was to leave?

“Yes‚” Rabada said.

“Ever since I came into the team Kyle has been a great bowler and also a good person to have in the changeroom.

“He’s just a genuine guy. You can easily get along with him.

“He’s shared some advice‚ especially with myself.

“So‚ ja‚ I think it will be sad to see him go.”

Rabada wasn’t asked - and he wouldn’t have been at liberty to answer had he been asked - whether Abbott was on his way to England.

That means it would be unfair to read anything into his comments.

But that won’t stop people from doing exactly that.

For instance‚ Rabada said he “will be sad to see him go”. Not “would be sad to see him go”.

All will be revealed when the match ends.

Or at least the major details.

But we might never know whether‚ if Abbott goes‚ he does so for money or because he feels he has been hard done by - or because he feels he will struggle to get a look-in once Steyn returns from his broken shoulder‚ which he could do in time to play in South Africa’s Test series in England in July.

If Abbott decides to stay‚ we probably won’t know if all he was trying to do all along was get a better financial deal from CSA.

How many of his teammates knew of his plan‚ if any?

And how many plan to follow his lead?

The focus of Thursday’s interest‚ then‚ will be on matters beyond the boundary far more than on the match.

Best we keep an eye out for smoke signals. - TMG Sport