SA rallies around Caster as knives come out for gold medal favourite

Caster Semenya is set to become the first South African woman to win gold in athletics since the end of isolation, but when she takes to the track this afternoon in the 800m heats in Rio, she will do so surrounded by controversy similar to that she experienced in 2009.

The furore over the 25-year-old athlete, who was subjected to unprecedented scrutiny and humiliation seven years ago when she was forced to undergo sex verification, has resurfaced because her 800m times have improved by six seconds, making her the favourite to win gold.

The uproar has sparked a backlash, with South Africans rallying around the Limpopo star who refers to her critics as "haters".

Semenya, widely described as ''intersex'', has come under scrutiny in the international media on the assumption that she is benefiting from a 2015 ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland allowing athletes with hyperandrogenism (increased levels of testosterone) to compete without taking hormonal medication to suppress the natural production of testosterone.

This week several publications, including Britain's Daily Mail asked: "Should Caster Semenya be allowed to compete as a woman?"

A Sports Illustrated piece asked: "Is it fair for Caster Semenya to compete against women at Rio?"

South African sports scientist Ross Tucker predicted the inevitable drama when he wrote on his website several weeks ago saying: "There is no more certain gold medal in the Rio Olympics than Semenya ... There is also no more certain a controversy at the Rio Olympic Games."

Experts say the difficulty is that sport has two sex categories - male and female - but many people are intersex, which makes it impossible to determine their sex.

Johanna Harper, an athlete and scientist who spoke to Tucker, said intersex and transgender people "have rights, too, including the right to compete in sport". But she believes the court of arbitration ruling allowing uncapped testosterone is bad for women.

"Those intersex athletes who previously used medication to reduce their testosterone and are now off those medications, are running faster. Allowing these athletes to compete in women's sport with their serious testosterone-based advantage threatens the very fabric of women's sport."

Harper, herself transgender, noticed she and other transgender athletes ran 12% slower when reducing their testosterone while transitioning from male to female. This awakened her belief that testosterone gives an unfair advantage to some.

But Stanford University ethicist and scientist Katrina Karkazis, who is writing a book on testosterone, argues in an interview with www.bitchmedia.com against forcing intersex people to lower their testosterone.

"These interventions carry side- effects that can be debilitating to an athlete and are "discriminatory".

"When a man's unusually high testosterone level is found to be natural, questions end there. But for women, even when their testosterone is natural, they face further investigation. If we care about gender equity, women would be treated as men currently are: case closed."

South Africans have rallied around Semenya. #HandsoffCaster on Twitter has been trending with thousands of messages of support tweeted.

xhanti ?@XhantiPayi tweeted: "I know Caster Semenya is a woman because people are trying to control her body."

The tweet was retweeted nearly 900 times. More than 17000 tweets made the hashtag #HandsOffCaster South Africa's top trend over the past weekend.

Hanowan @aghostbaby tweeted: "They made a doc lauding Phelps's genetic superiority but call for Caster Semenya not to compete because of hers #handsoffcaster.

The ANC in Gauteng tweeted: "She remains a hero to many in SA and we will defend her from skewed conceptions of femininity in sport #wesupportcaster #handsoffcaster.

Semenya has not spoken to the media in Rio but in a series of tweets she takes on her critics, referring to them as "haters".

In one, Semenya says: "I truly believe haters are my motivators."

One of her latest tweets reads: "Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as champion."

Another reads: "I am who I am and I am proud of it."

In 2009 Semenya faced sex verification, a complex invasive procedure, by both Athletics South Africa and the IAAF after winning the 800m at the World Championships in Berlin.

While no public information was officially provided about her treatment, the IAAF advised Semenya to get surgery because of the potential health issues caused by her condition.

In July 2010 the IAAF cleared Semenya to compete.

Then in 2011 the body decided that they would limit, through medication, the amount of testosterone a female athlete could have naturally in the blood.

This was challenged successfully in 2015 by Indian sprinter and intersex athlete Dutnee Chand.

Semenya competed in the 2012 London Olympics taking silver, with many saying she held back in the race to avoid further controversy. — The Times