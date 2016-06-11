Mallet rips into 'poor' Springbok performance

Former Springbok coach, Nick Mallet, has slated the Springbok team after its 26-20 loss against a 14-man Ireland team at Newlands.

Speaking on Supersport, after the game, Mallet said: "Our rugby decisions are very poor. Our technique is poor.

"There were a number of occasions when we had five or six players on the blind side and one player cleaning the ruck."

He said the Springbok scrums and contact situations were "very loose and their's were very compact."

While Elton Jantjies, Pat Lambie and Faf de Klerk had made good decisions, the rest of the players had made bad mistakes of judgment.

"(Damian) De Allende does not make good decisions. Willie (Le Roux) made some very poor decisions. He ran laterally today, worse than I've ever seen him and he used up all the space of the players on the outside.

"There was one clear three on one situation, where he just had to go straight and make a short pass to JP (Pietersen). Our backline players understanding of how to create space is very, very poor," he said.

Mallet did not spare the forwards: "Lood de Jager goes twice into contact and gets the ball stripped out. Surely you learn after the first time?"

Former Springbok captain Bobby Skinstad said: "I don't think we're a stupid nation, I just think we're acting stupid in situations where we could have the better of them."