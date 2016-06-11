14-man Ireland teach ponderous Springboks a lesson

A ferocious Irish defence combined with moments of creative brilliance saw the visitors beat the Springboks at Newlands in a test match which lacked fluidity.

Ireland won for the first time on South African soil by 26-20.

The Springboks showed the lack of coordination that was inevitable after just three weeks together under new coach Alistair Coetzee. But the problem seemed to run deeper than the layer of rust.

For two thirds of the game, Ireland played with 14 men after C J Stander (yes, a good Irish lad ...) was sent off for a high-tackle on Pat Lambie. For ten minutes, the Irish were down to just 13 men after a yellow card, but if there was an advantage, it never showed.

This failure to shift to a more expansive game showed the Springboks had no ability to alter their tactics on field. Very worrying that as the global game becomes less predictable and more expansive.

While they threatened to play wider, the Springboks too often reverted to the ponderous forward-led rugby that characterised the Heyneke Meyer era. The creative Lions players, Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe seldom got the ball on the front foot.

Jantjies created a try with a brilliant inside pass - one of two moments of Springbok brilliance. The other belonged to Pieter Steph du Toit, who scored after an interception.

The exception proved the rule: This was a team caught between two game-plans and never sure which way to go.

For Alistair Coetzee it is decision time. Will he be able to change the game plan to one which is more competitive against the improved defences and greater creativity of modern international rugby?