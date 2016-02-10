Masterful De Kock and Amla lead Proteas to resounding win

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla — PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES

Exactly why the Proteas waited until England had them by the throat, gasping for survival and battling to avoid another series shellacking before producing their best batting performance beggared belief.

But masterful centuries by openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock led South Africa to a die-hard seven-wicket win over England in Centurion on Tuesday evening.

Chasing England's 318/8, De Kock starred with a knock 135 from 117 balls that would have won any match, against anyone, anywhere in the world.

He overshadowed an exquisite Joe Root 125 (113), which threatened to close the series prematurely.

Before the game Amla spoke about each of the remaining three matches in the five-game ODI series being finals and he and De Kock opened the chase as such.

Amla was measured and mature, and swatted his way to 127 from 130 balls.

De Kock was exuberant and defiant towards his 10th ODI ton from 96 balls, the timing of which couldn't be better.

The pair also judged the menacing Centurion clouds perfectly and realised that as long as their romance continued, the team would always be ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis permutations.

Fortunately, the calculators stayed in their cases.

This article first appeared in The Times