Popcorn

Saudi cops detain boy for dancing in the street

The teenager, whose name and nationality were not given, was being questioned because he had shown "improper public behavior"

BL PREMIUM
23 August 2017 - 08:29 Reuters Staff

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.