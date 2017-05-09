Trevor Noah thanks 'Jesus' Trump for MTV award

He also thanked his team at The Daily Show before turning his attention to US President Donald Trump.

“Thank you to Donald J Trump for the comedy. The J stands for Jesus. A lot of people don’t know that,” he said.

His win was celebrated by local fans and celebs who congratulated him on social media.

Other winners included Netflix horror drama Stranger Things and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Netflix’s hit series took best show and best actor in a show for an emotional Millie Bobby Brown, one of its young stars. Best actor in a movie went to Emma Watson for Beauty, which also picked up best film.

“The village in our fairy tale wanted to make Belle believe that our world was smaller than the way that she saw it, with fewer opportunities for her, that her curiosity and passion for knowledge and her desire for more in life were grounds for alienation,” said Watson, 27, of her iconic character.

“I loved playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that. I’m so proud to be a part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy and love the way this one does.”

Daniel Kaluuya and Milton “Lil Rel” Howery, the stars of surprise smash hit thriller Get Out, got the prizes for “next generation” and best comedic performance respectively.

Best villain went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan for his turn as the bloodthirsty Negan in The Walking Dead. Best hero was awarded to Taraji P Henson for Hidden Figures.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards, hosted this year by comic actor Adam DeVine, have been taking a sideways look at Hollywood since 1992, honouring films and their actors with “golden popcorn” statuettes.

The nominees are decided by producers and MTV executives and the winners are chosen by the public by voting online.

The celebration of youth pop culture expanded this year to include television and MTV reverted to broadcasting the event live after pre-recording last year’s show.

