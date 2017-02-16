Popcorn

Breaking news: Cafe charges customers for charging their phones

'Tourists - always electricity, electricity, electricity. Sorry but who is going to pay me for it?'

BL PREMIUM
16 February 2017 - 08:23

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.