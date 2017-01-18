Popcorn

Newspaper nails Trump inauguration - with TV guide entry

18 January 2017 - 15:34 PM Staff Writer
Workers pictured building the elaborate set for the Trump inauguration episode. Picture: REUTERS
Workers pictured building the elaborate set for the Trump inauguration episode. Picture: REUTERS

 Nothing like a biting piece of satire. This is an entry in the TV guide of the Scottish Sunday Herald:

"President Trump: The Inauguration
4pm, BBC One/ STV
After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sc-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories - among the most common is the "What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War" setting - but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present. The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today's feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It's a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we're not careful."

