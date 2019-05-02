TONY LEON: More votes for ANC equals more corruption

Extract

The recent Easter weekend coincided with the intensification of campaigning for the upcoming general elections.

The double advantage of a large audience and the ennoblement of the speakers with the blessings of a higher authority created a magnet for politicians to harangue congregations across the country.

There were no reports of any of the political preachers offering what I judge to be the singular biblical verse that sums up the parlous and penurious state of our national coffers and our dismal growth prospects.