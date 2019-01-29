How the ANC’s election results could affect the prosecution of state capture culprits

Agrizzi spent more than a week on the stand describing dispassionately how Bosasa paid about R4m-R6m a month in cash bribes to senior government officials. The payments were in exchange for government contracts and prosecutorial immunity.

The evidence has opened up an entire new window on corruption in SA. Prior to Agrizzi’s evidence, corruption had been associated primarily with the notorious Gupta family. Its relationship with former president Jacob Zuma and his immediate circle of family and cronies dominated the first phase of the commission’s work in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, the public outcry to Agrizzi’s evidence has been intense. And there have been calls for immediate action in the form of resignations, firings and prosecutions of those implicated are understandable.

But it’s important to keep perspective, and to cast an eye beyond the headline-grabbing evidence and to ask, will any of this matter?

We believe that it will under two conditions. The first is that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a decisive and clear victory for the ANC in the elections due to be held in May. The second is that he establishes a substantially uncompromised and independent prosecuting authority.

What matters

The state capture inquiry is a remarkable political as well as legal event. The fact that there is a public commission under way that implicates and damages the ruling party, and some of its most senior members, is a true testament to the strength of SA’s democracy, its constitution and rule of law.

It is also worth remembering that commissions of inquiry are fact-finding rather than guilt-imposing procedures. The evidence adduced is not tested in the same way as evidence in a criminal proceeding would be. The final task of the commission will be to produce a report on its finding to the president, coupled with advice or recommendations on how to act on them.

The inevitable clamour for swift retributive action is understandable. But what’s more important is that the inquiry should be given the space to complete its mandate and to respect its legal process.

The bigger question is what will be done when the final recommendations are presented to Ramaphosa. This could be in two years, the time given to the commission to complete its work.

This depends largely on two key factors: the first is Ramaphosa’s political strength in the ANC at the time. The second will be the strength of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) given that the commission’s final report is likely to recommend that corruption charges be brought against both the implicated bribers and the bribe-takers.

Ramaphosa’s action in his first year in office suggest a bona fide desire to place SA back on a better course. He has dispensed with some of the most undesirables from cabinet (although several remain). And he has made positive early moves in cleaning up the leadership of SA’s state-owned enterprises. Significant changes have already been made to the boards of some of the largest entities, and new management brought in.

But Ramaphosa is clearly still constrained within the ANC. And the threat posed by the Zuma faction remains. The president has to be mindful of the fact that the balance of power in the top six of the ANC and the full National executive committee (NEC) is delicately poised. His victory over the Zuma faction at the ANC national elective conference in December 2017 was very slender — 52% to 48%. While Ramaphosa has consolidated power somewhat since then, the Zuma faction is still alive and kicking and he cannot afford to give his enemies any cause for challenging his authority.

Much, therefore, hinges on the outcome of the national elections this year.

Why the elections matter

The question is not whether the ANC will win the election (they almost certainly will), but by how much. A narrow victory at national level, coupled with the potential losses of some provinces to opposition coalitions, could be disastrous. At worst it could spell the end for Ramaphosa. At the very least it could give significant confidence to the still-defiant Zuma faction.

If Ramaphosa doesn’t match Zuma’s performance electorally, his political muscle in the ANC and support for his reform agenda will be weakened, diminishing his chances of acting decisively against those implicated in the state capture inquiry.

Yet, if Ramaphosa delivers a strong and decisive majority of about 60% or more, which early opinion polls suggest he may, he will rightly be able to claim that he has sustained the ANC’s strength. He could use this to leverage a fresh mandate in favour of his reform agenda.

But turning the tide against corruption needs another ingredient: the ability to successfully prosecute those involved in malfeasance.

Measures to implement the final recommendations of the commission will largely be a political decision taken by the president. Nevertheless, the decision on what prosecutions should follow will lie with the NPA. The authority has a constitutional duty to act impartially and without fear or favour.

But Zuma targeted the institution. The result was that the highest position in the prosecuting authority, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), become a poisoned chalice with a series of unfit and unlawfully appointed place-men occupying the key position.

One of the most notable positive changes in the last year has been the appointment of Shamila Batohi as the new NDPP.

Real substance versus spectacle

SA has a party — not a presidential — system. This means that whether the ANC deserves another chance will be for the voters to decide.

But commissions of inquiry are as much political creatures as they are legal ones. And the strength of Ramaphosa’s political muscle is likely to determine whether the commission is going to end up being something of real substance, or merely a spectacle.

This article first appeared in The Conversation.