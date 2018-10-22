RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Julius Malema and the media's tortured narrative

'It is no secret that many people are fearful of Malema and his tirades at public events, media briefings and on Twitter. Some journalists self-censor'

Social media is a frontier of battle, and what could be unfettered space for democratic participation has been weaponised through thousands of bot armies creating false narratives, altering public opinion and seeking to intimidate those with differing views.

Bell Pottinger ran an effective campaign on behalf of the Gupta family to condemn the mainstream media as collaborators with white monopoly capital. Some journalists were targeted as "paid agents" and opponents of radical economic transformation.

The EFF has sprouted its own campaign. It charges that critical commentary and questioning of the party emanates from a "mob" of journalists serving a racist agenda.