MMUSI MAIMANE: We need to find our way again

'The biggest division in our society is between those on the inside - people with jobs, good education and access to opportunity - and the millions still locked out of our economy'

If you weren't already convinced that this newly reunited ANC/EFF alliance is toxic for our future prospects, then the brazen looting of VBS Mutual Bank should help clear things up.

This was an ANC-masterminded heist in which the EFF happily shared the spoils. Against this backdrop of criminal co-operation, consider their desperate attempts to regain control of the metros they lost in 2016 and the threat this poses to public money in these cities. If the VBS scandal has taught us one thing, it's that systemic corruption can unite even the most vocal opponents.