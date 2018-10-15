RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Can Malema still dictate the national agenda after VBS?

'Malema tweeted this week that his members should remain vigilant and focused as "the enemy is attacking". Who would that be exactly?'

EXTRACT

Ramaphosa was dragged along by the outrage machinery and essentially allowed the EFF to dictate what ought to happen. Even though Nene had to go, the president was unable to seize the moment to define the line on the state capture inquiry.

Considering that a significant portion of his cabinet and senior ANC leaders had relationships with the Guptas, what was the message stemming from Nene's unceremonious departure? Should other people continue to hide their dirty laundry, or should they come forward to admit their dalliances with the Guptas and face the axe?

It is possible that Ramaphosa did not pronounce the line on state capture and has not yet filled the cabinet vacancy following the death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa because he has not yet worked out what to do with the duds and compromised people in his cabinet.